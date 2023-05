Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Celtics at Heat (+2.5, -110): This is the Heat's best chance to end this series. They don't want a Game 7.

2. Heat over 104.5 points (-110): Miami was not great on offense in Game 5. They will have a better showing at home in Game 6.

3. Stars (ML, +120) at Golden Knights: Dallas makes Vegas a little nervous with a Game 5 win.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 141-127)