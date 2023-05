Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Knicks (+4, -110) at Heat: If Jimmy Butler is hobbled, New York steals a Game 3 road win.

2. Knicks-Heat under 208.5 points (-110): It's not the 1990s low-scoring Knicks-Heat but I see Game 3 going under.

3. Warriors at Lakers (-3, -110): The L.A. crowd will be jazzed up for this one. Lakers feed off of it and get a Game 3 win.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 129-117)