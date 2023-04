Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Lakers at Grizzlies (-3.5, -110): Memphis feeds off the home crowd to snag a Game 1 win over Los Angeles.

2. Heat at Bucks (-9, -110): Milwaukee is the class of the NBA and will take advantage of a tired Miami team in Game 1.

3. Clippers (+7, -110) at Suns: I see Los Angeles keeping it close with Phoenix in Game 1.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 116-108)