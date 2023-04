Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Iowa women (-3, -110) against LSU: It is hard to not pick Iowa right now. I think they finish the deal on Sunday.

2. Spurs at Kings (-15.5, -110): Sacramento against the tanking Spurs seems like a rout waiting to happen.

3. Suns at Thunder (+6, -110): Oklahoma City is tough at home. Thunder keep it close.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 111-100)