Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nuggets (-3, -110) at Timberwolves: Denver closes out this series with a sweep. They are a very confident group right now.

2. Kings (+7.5, -110) at Warriors: This may end up being a series where the home team wins every game but I like Sacramento to keep it close.

3. Celtics (-6, -110) at Hawks: Atlanta got its one game in Game 3. Boston bounces back.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 120-111)