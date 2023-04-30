Best bets from the sports staff:

1. Kraken at Avs (ML, -210): I don't like Colorado's chances in the next round but they get a Game 7 win in front of the home crowd.

2. Heat at Knicks (-4.5, -110): It is hard to pick against the Heat right now but the Knicks have been good at home in the playoffs

3. Warriors at Kings under 229 points (-110): There has been plenty of points in this series but Game 7s always seem a little tighter.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 124-115)