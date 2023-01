Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. 49ers (+2.5, -110) at Eagles: San Francisco is a sizzling 9-1 ATS over its last 10 games.

2. 49ers at Eagles (Under 46.5 points): Philly's hit the Under in three straight, four of last five.

3. Bengals (+1.5, -110) at Chiefs: Cincinnati is 13-5 ATS, while Kansas City is only 6-12 ATS.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 59-47-2)