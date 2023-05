Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Celtics (-3.5, -110) at Heat: Boston has to get this one, right?

2. Celtics-Heat over 214 points (-110): The first two games have hit the over. The trend continues in Miami.

3. Stars (ML, +110) at Golden Knights: Dallas bounces back in Game 2 just like it has in the other two series.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 137-125)