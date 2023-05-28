Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Matthew Tkachuk to win Conn Smythe (+375): He has been clutch all playoffs for Florida. If you believe in the Panthers, he would be a good choice to get now.

2. Max Homa to win U.S. Open (+2000): Homa loves playing in California and the tournament is at Los Angeles Country Club this year.

3. Broncos over 8.5 wins (+105): With Sean Payton in charge, Denver should reach nine wins.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 141-127)