Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nuggets (+2.5, -110) at Suns: Game 3 was close even with the crazy game from the Suns' Devin Booker. If the Nuggets are title favorites, they need to win this game.

2. Celtics at 76ers (+2.5, -110): Philly can't afford to lose two games at home.

3. Cameron Young (+2500) to win PGA Championship: A futures bet for the PGA in a couple weeks. Young hits it a mile and is due for a big win.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 129-119)