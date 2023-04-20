Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Kings at Warriors (-5.5, -110): Golden State is a different team at home and the Warriors need the win.

2. Kraken at Avalanche (ML, -210): Colorado needs this Game 2 and won't lose two straight at home.

3. Suns (-2.5, -110) at Clippers: The first two games were back and forth and the Clippers show they can roll with the Suns. But Phoenix may have figured it out in Game 2.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 118-110)