Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Celtics (-6, -110) at Hawks: Boston doesn't want to head back home for a Game 7.

2.`Lightning (ML, +135) at Maple Leafs: Tampa Bay shows why it's been to the last three Stanley Cup finals.

3. Jets at Golden Knights (ML, -180): Vegas takes care of business at home and ends the series.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 123-114)