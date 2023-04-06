Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Tiger Woods to make cut at The Masters (-150): Woods will not really be high on the leaderboard but he makes the cut.

2. Kurt Kitayama (+275) to Top 20 at The Masters: The winner at Bay Hill has been playing well heading into Augusta.

3. Nuggets at Suns (-4.5, -110): Phoenix looks like a scary team right now as Denver has been coasting for a month.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 113-103)