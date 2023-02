Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Suns (+1.5) against the Clippers: Phoenix is rolling and it is only a matter of time before Kevin Durant is back on the floor.

2. Arizona (-9.5) against Utah: Wildcats will bounce back after road loss to Stanford.

3. T-wolves (-3.5) against Wizards: Minnesota is playing better and should be the Wizards at home.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (78-74)