Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Jordan Spieth (+115) to top 10 at Pebble Beach: Speith plays well at Pebble and is one of the top players in the field.

2. Bucks (-4) against Clippers: Milwaukee has found its stride after getting healthy.

3. Knicks (+2) against Heat: I will take New York as a home underdog.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 65-68)