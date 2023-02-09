Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Avs (+130, -110) at Lightning: Colorado, coming off a tough OT loss, finds its footing against TB. The Avs have won there before.

2. Jalen Hurts any time TD (+100): Hurts could have a big day on the ground in Super Bowl LVII and usually finds the end zone.

3. UCLA (-14, -110) at Oregon State: Big road number for the Bruins but Oregon State is at the bottom of the Pac-12

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 69-70)