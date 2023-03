Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Utah State (ML, -125) vs. Missouri: The Aggies are a trendy No. 10 seed pick and are actually favored.

2. San Diego State (-5, -110) vs. Charleston: This is a dreaded 12-5 matchup but this could be the tourney were the Mountain West shines.

3. Oral Roberts (+6, -110) vs. Duke: The Blue Devils will win, but the Golden Eagles will keep it close.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 101-89)