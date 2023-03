Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Clippers (-2.5, -110) at Warriors: Los Angeles is a road favorite and I like them against a Steph Curry-less Warriors.

2. Kraken (ML, +110) against Red Wings: Seattle has been a strong road team all season.

3. Arizona State at UCLA (-13, -110): The Bruins are the best team in the Pac-12 and are hot going into the final stretch.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (94-79)