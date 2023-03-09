Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Iowa State vs. Baylor (-5.5, -110): The Bears are looking to make noise in the Big 12 tourney and it starts here.

2. Kings at Avalanche (ML, -165): Colorado faces off with another top team in the Western Conference. Avs need wins especially at home.

3. Rockets at Pacers (-9, -100): Houston has won six games on the road all season. Don't see them keeping it close with Indy.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (97-85)