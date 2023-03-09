Iowa St Baylor Basketball

Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) attempts a three point shot during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Waco, Texas.

 Jerry Larson - freelancer, FR91203 AP

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Iowa State vs. Baylor (-5.5, -110): The Bears are looking to make noise in the Big 12 tourney and it starts here. 

2. Kings at Avalanche (ML, -165): Colorado faces off with another top team in the Western Conference. Avs need wins especially at home. 

3. Rockets at Pacers (-9, -100): Houston has won six games on the road all season. Don't see them keeping it close with Indy. 

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (97-85)