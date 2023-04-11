Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nuggets to win the NBA Championship (+900): Denver has been the top team in the Western Conference all season long and despite some struggles in the last month or so, the Nuggets are still a solid bet to finally break through and win it all at these odds.

2. Bucks to win the Eastern Conference (+130): The safest bet in the top-heavy East is Giannis and Milwaukee. Brook Lopez should win Defensive Player of the Year and as long as they're healthy, the Bucks should get back to the Finals.

3. Yankees (-1.5, +110) at Guardians: New York ace Gerrit Cole is on the mound again and has been lights out to start the season, allowing just one run in 12.1 innings across his first two starts.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado and DraftKings sportsbook