Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Hawks at Celtics (-10.5, -110) Make it six straight wins ATS for the (Derrick) White-hot C's.

2. Hawks at Celtics (under 229.5 points, -110): The Celtics' 'Under' has hit in five of six outings.

3. Clippers (+7.5, -110) at Suns: L.A.'s Game 1 upset of Phoenix didn't look very fluky to me.

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 89-70-3)