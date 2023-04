Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Timberwolves (+9.5, -110) at Nuggets: Nuggets advance to a West semifinal, T-Wolves cover.

2. Clippers at Suns (-11.5, -110): And Phoenix awaits the Nuggets for a high-profile West series.

3. Hawks at Celtics (-12.5, -110): Boston must considered the East favorite by now, right?

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 93-72-3)