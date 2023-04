Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Penguins (ML, +130) at Devils: Pittsburgh's covered in three straight outings.

2. Blue Jackets (+2.5, -130) at Maple Leafs: Toronto's only 1-3 ATS over its last four.

3. Oilers at Kings (ML, +105): Los Angeles a home 'dog? Can't argue with those odds.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 85-66-2)