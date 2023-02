Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Celtics at Bucks (-4, -110): Milwaukee's on a heater, riding a wave of four straight wins ATS.

2. Kings at Suns (Over 235 points, -110): Sacramento has hit the Over in five straight outings.

3. Magic at Raptors (-6, -110): Orlando's on a Valentine's Day back-to-back after playing Monday.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 65-56-2)