Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Lakers (+5, -110) at Grizzlies: Don't look now, but L.A. shows three straight wins ATS.

2. Nuggets (-11, -110) at Rockets: Denver's on a roll, winning five of last six games ATS.

3. San Diego State at Boise State (-1, -110): Mountain West's top teams feature top-15 defenses.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 73-58-2)