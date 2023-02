Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Avalanche at Penguins (ML, -115): Sorry, Avs fans, but Penguins will snap home losing skid.

2. Knicks (-2.5, -110) at Magic: Orlando's brawl will cost the Magic this game, too.

3. Suns at Nets (+5.5, -110): Watch Brooklyn try to prove itself, again, after Kyrie Irving trade.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 61-54-2)