Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Lakers at Knicks (-1.5, -110): Lakers will be on a back-to-back after Monday's game vs. Nets.

2. Clippers (-3.5, -110) at Bulls: Clippers are 4-1 ATS over their last five games.

3. Hornets at Bucks (-11.5, -110): Charlotte's playing better ball, and that's too many points.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 60-49-2)