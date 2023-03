Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Southeast Missouri (+3.5, -105) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Redhawks coach Brad Korn is a star.

2. Mississippi State (-2.5, -110) vs. Pittsburgh: Neither is advancing far, but MSU can guard.

3. Seton Hall at Colorado (-3.5, -110): It will be a shock if the Jersey boys are excited for the NIT.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 77-59-2)