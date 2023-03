Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. North Texas (+6, -110) at Oklahoma State: Never bet against the Mean Green in the NIT.

2. Wisconsin at Oregon (-4, -110): Two blowout wins suggest the Ducks are all-in on the NIT.

3. Cavs (-1, -110) at Nets: The first of a back-to-back head-to-head goes to Cleveland.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 78-64-2)