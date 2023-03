Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Wisconsin vs. North Texas (-1.5, -110): Never bet against the Mean Green in the NIT.

2. UAB (-2.5, -110) vs. Utah Valley: UVU's Mark Madsen can pack for Cal-Berkeley after this one.

3. Wisconsin vs. North Texas (Under 115.5 points): Shoot, both teams might finish in the 40s.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 81-64-2)