Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, greets guard Christian Braun leaves the game during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Phoenix. The Nuggets eliminated the Sun in their 125-100 win.

 Matt York - staff, AP

Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nuggets over 114 points in Game 1 (-105): Denver has exploded in Game 1s at home this playoffs. The Nuggets hit this over against Lakers.

2. Heat (+8, -110) at Celtics: Boston wins the game but will have a fight with Miami. 

3. Celtics over Heat in seven games (+450): Miami never goes quietly. The Heat will give the Celtics everything for seven games. 

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 135-125)