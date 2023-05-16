Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nuggets over 114 points in Game 1 (-105): Denver has exploded in Game 1s at home this playoffs. The Nuggets hit this over against Lakers.

2. Heat (+8, -110) at Celtics: Boston wins the game but will have a fight with Miami.

3. Celtics over Heat in seven games (+450): Miami never goes quietly. The Heat will give the Celtics everything for seven games.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 135-125)