Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Lakers (+4.5, -110) at Warriors: Rested and ready, Lakers must steal Game 1 or 2 by the Bay.

2. Lakers at Warriors (Under 227.5 points): Each team closed out its previous series with two straight Unders.

3. Heat at Knicks (-6.5, -110): Expect a spirited New York squad at Madison Square Garden.

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 95-76-3)