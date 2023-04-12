Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Bulls (+5, -110) at Raptors: Facing a Toronto team that looks checked out and with a coach that might be on the way out, give me Chicago and the points on the road in the 9 vs. 10 NBA play-in tournament game in what could be a DeMar DeRozan revenge game.

2. Thunder ML (+185) at Pelicans: This young Oklahoma City team has been so fun to watch all season and it would be great to see them sneak into the playoffs by winning two road games in the play-in tournament. It won't be easy against New Orleans, but the Thunder will have the best player on the floor in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

3. Rockies vs. Cardinals, over 12.5 runs (+100): Day games at Coors Field always tend to produce runs, especially when the projected temperature is going to be in the high 80s. Add in Jose Ureña starting on the mound for the Rockies and there's a really good chance each team scores over seven runs.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado and DraftKings sportsbook