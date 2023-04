Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Timberwolves at Nuggets (-8.5, -110): The Nuggets should sweep Minnesota, but will they?

2. Heat at Bucks (-8.5, -110): Milwaukee played poorly on 'D' in Game 1, still won by double-digits.

3. Lakers (-1.5, +100) at Grizzlies: Bad injuries for Memphis, bad draw for Memphis. Lakers roll.

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 89-70-3)