Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Knicks at Cavs (under 202.5 points): All four games in this East series have hit the Under.

2. Knicks at Cavs (-5.5, -110): Without the MSG crowd working against it, Cleveland covers.

3. Lakers (+4.5, -110) at Grizzlies: L.A. is 3-1 ATS in the series and the mojo continues in Memphis.

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 93-72-3)