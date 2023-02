Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Tennessee (-12, -110) at Vanderbilt: Vandy will struggle to score vs. Volunteers' mighty 'D.'

2. Tulsa at Houston (-28, -110): Cougars will be NCAA's No. 1 overall seed, a blessing and a curse.

3. UNLV at Wyoming (+2, -110): Snakebitten Pokes have the worst luck in college hoops.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 61-54-2)