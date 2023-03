Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. UCLA (+1000): It's March, and that means it's time to pick the NCAA tournament champ.

2. Baylor (+1600): A flyer, and if Keyonte George is healthy, a potentially lucrative flyer.

3. Gonzaga (+2500): By far the best offense in college ball, again, and an all-time tournament coach.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 73-58-2)