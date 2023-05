Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Heat at Celtics (-8.5, -110): Boston closed the last series with two straight wins ATS.

2. Heat at Celtics (under 210.5 points, -110): And Boston closed the last series with consecutive "Unders."

3. Golden Knights to win Stanley Cup (+225): At 8-3 ATS in the postseason, Vegas has won our hearts.

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 102-84-3)