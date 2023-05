Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. 76ers (+10.5, -110) at Celtics: Joel Embiid or no Joel Embiid, Philly can play with Boston.

2. 76ers at Celtics (over 217.5 points): Boston's hit five straight 'Overs' in the postseason.

3. Derrick White (over 12.5 points, -105): After Game 1 loss, Colorado's finest will take it personally.

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 95-76-3)