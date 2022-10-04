Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best wagers:
1. Central Florida (-3, -110) vs. SMU: Multiple SMU players will sit out the rest of the season before transferring elsewhere. Good luck, coach.
2. Colorado State (+3.5, -110) at Nevada, Friday: A light slate means we'll look ahead to a Rams team that's 0-4 ATS — with four blowouts.
3. Patrick Mahomes, NFL MVP (+375): Bit of a Futures flyer here. Josh Allen's the favorite, but suddenly the AFC West around Mahomes looks vulnerable.
(Paul Klee's Best Bets record: 0-0 ATS)
-Odds from Superbook Colorado