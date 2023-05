Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Suns at Nuggets (-4.5, -110): Denver is 4-1 ATS in the postseason and continues the trend.

2. Suns at Nuggets (over 228.5 points): Denver's hit the 'Over' in three of the past four.

3. Sixers (+7.5, -110) at Celtics: Anyone else wholly unimpressed with the Eastern Conference?

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 97-80-3)