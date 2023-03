Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Texas Southern (-2.5, -110) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Bless its heart, FDU is the worst defensive team in the Big Dance.

2. Arizona State (-2.5, -110) vs. Nevada: The winner here plays at Ball Arena on Friday.

3. Illinois (+1.5, -110) vs. Arkansas: This is Thursday, and time for Big Ten to make a move.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 77-59-2)