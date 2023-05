Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Nuggets (+3.5, -110) at Suns: No road wins in this series, but I think Denver gets it done in Game 6.

2. Celtics (-2, -110) at 76ers: Boston doesn't bow out in six games. The Celtics force a Game 7.

3. Nuggets-Suns over 226.5 points (-110): There have been plenty of points in this series. Game 6 will be no different.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 131-123)