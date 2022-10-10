Chiefs Buccaneers Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

 Jason Behnken - freelancer, FR171457 AP

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1.  Chiefs (-7) against Raiders: The Chiefs look to be rolling again and will be playing the rival Raiders in front of a crazy home crowd.

2. Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs (+146): The Raiders secondary has struggled so I am sure Mahomes will have no problem airing it out. 

3. Mariners (+200) to win series over Astros: Seattle is a fun team to root for and we all know that the Astros are not.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's record ATS: 4-7)

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.