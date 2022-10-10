Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
1. Chiefs (-7) against Raiders: The Chiefs look to be rolling again and will be playing the rival Raiders in front of a crazy home crowd.
2. Patrick Mahomes over 2.5 passing TDs (+146): The Raiders secondary has struggled so I am sure Mahomes will have no problem airing it out.
3. Mariners (+200) to win series over Astros: Seattle is a fun team to root for and we all know that the Astros are not.
-Odds from SuperBook Colorado
(Chris Schmaedeke's record ATS: 4-7)