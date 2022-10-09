Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
1. 49ers-Panthers under 39.5 points: The Niners defense is legit and the Panthers are bad. Can't see a lot of points.
2. Cowboys (+5.5) against the Rams: This may sound like a Cowboys home game in L.A. And the Rams haven't looked good yet.
3. Packers (-8) against the Giants in London: Giants QB Daniel Jones is hurt and maybe the Packers actually get it together.
-Odds from SuperBook Colorado
(Chris Schmaedeke's record ATS: 3-5)