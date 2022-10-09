Rams 49ers Football

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

 Jed Jacobsohn - freelancer, FR170650 AP

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. 49ers-Panthers under 39.5 points: The Niners defense is legit and the Panthers are bad. Can't see a lot of points.

2. Cowboys (+5.5) against the Rams: This may sound like a Cowboys home game in L.A. And the Rams haven't looked good yet. 

3. Packers (-8) against the Giants in London: Giants QB Daniel Jones is hurt and maybe the Packers actually get it together. 

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's record ATS: 3-5)

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.