FILE - Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Atlanta after the Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday to win their first World Series MLB baseball title in 26 years. President Joe Biden will host the 2021 World Series champion Braves at the White House. Biden is getting in the Sept. 26 visit just a few days before the 2022 regular season wraps up and playoffs begin.

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

Just two futures bets for today

1.  Braves to win the World Series (9/2 odds): The defending champs are beginning to roll after taking the NL East lead from the Mets over the weekend. Repeating is never easy but is seems like the Braves are hitting their stride at the right time. 

2. Nuggets over regular season wins (52, -110): A local bet for our last one as Denver begins its preseason on Monday night. A healthy Nuggets team should be a top team in the West. 

