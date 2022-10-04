Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
Just two futures bets for today
1. Braves to win the World Series (9/2 odds): The defending champs are beginning to roll after taking the NL East lead from the Mets over the weekend. Repeating is never easy but is seems like the Braves are hitting their stride at the right time.
2. Nuggets over regular season wins (52, -110): A local bet for our last one as Denver begins its preseason on Monday night. A healthy Nuggets team should be a top team in the West.
—Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado