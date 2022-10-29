Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
1. Ohio State (-15) against Penn State: The Buckeyes offense is legit. I think they win big.
2. Illinois (-7) against Nebraska: Illinois looks legit, especially on defense. Illini will by 10 or more in Lincoln.
3. Colorado (+13.5) against Arizona State: I thought the Buffs would cover last week and was wrong. At home against ASU, the Buffs keep it close.
-Odds from SuperBook Colorado
(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 13-19)