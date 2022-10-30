Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
1. Dolphins-Lions over 51.5 points: The Lions defense can't stop anybody and Miami looks to get the offense going. Lot of points in this one.
2. Bills (-11) against Packers: I believe in the Bills and the Packers look done. In Buffalo, the Bills win by two TDs.
3. Vikings (-180 moneyline) against Cardinals: Vikings have been good and the Cardinals are screaming at each other.
-Odds from SuperBook Colorado
(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 13-22)