Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
1. Padres (-1.5, +185) against Phillies: San Diego, one of the hottest teams in the MLB postseason, beats the other hottest team in the playoffs
2. 76ers-Celtics under 215 points (-110): First night of the season and new coach in Boston could lead to a lower scoring affair.
3. Warriors (-6.5, -110) against Lakers: I think the defending champ Warriors roll in the first game of the season.
-Odds from SuperBook Colorado
(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 7-9)