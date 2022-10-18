Warriors Nuggets Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, right, is congratulated by guard Stephen Curry after hitting a 3-point-basket during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Padres (-1.5, +185) against Phillies: San Diego, one of the hottest teams in the MLB postseason, beats the other hottest team in the playoffs

2. 76ers-Celtics under 215 points (-110): First night of the season and new coach in Boston could lead to a lower scoring affair.

3. Warriors (-6.5, -110) against Lakers: I think the defending champ Warriors roll in the first game of the season.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 7-9)

