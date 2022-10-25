Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:
1. Avalanche moneyline (-105) against N.Y. Rangers: Goalie revenge game for Colorado's Alexandar Georgiev.
2. Utah (-8) against Washington State (Thursday): The Utes are in the mix in the Pac-12 again and need a road win.
3. Astros (-180) over Phillies to win World Series: Houston has not lost a postseason game and the Philly is rolling as well. The Phillies remind of the 2007 Rockies. Their hot streak runs out.
-Odds from SuperBook Colorado
(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 11-17)