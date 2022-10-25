10_21_22 avs kraken0170.jpg

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Avalanche moneyline (-105) against N.Y. Rangers: Goalie revenge game for Colorado's Alexandar Georgiev.  

2. Utah (-8) against Washington State (Thursday): The Utes are in the mix in the Pac-12 again and need a road win. 

3. Astros (-180) over Phillies to win World Series: Houston has not lost a postseason game and the Philly is rolling as well. The Phillies remind of the 2007 Rockies. Their hot streak runs out. 

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: 11-17)

